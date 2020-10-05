No injuries after boat washes ashore at Headlands Beach in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Mentor says a 20-foot fishing boat washed ashore near Headlands Beach State Park in Mentor around 7 a.m. Monday.

An investigation by Mentor Fire, The U.S. Coast Guard, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Mentor Police found the boat’s occupants were taken ashore near Euclid yesterday by good Samaritans in another boat when they were having some problems on the water.

The boat overturned sometime overnight in rough waters and came ashore.

Everyone made it safely to shore.

