CLEVELAND (WJW)– A Cuyahoga County grand jury declined to indict a Drug Enforcement Agency special agent in the 2021 shooting of a 20-year-old man.

The jury, which heard from the suspect and the agent, decided against the two counts of felonious assault.

The shooting happened near East 82nd Street and Decker Avenue in Cleveland on April 14, 2021. The suspect, Trayvon Johnson, suffered a gunshot wound to the waist.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said the suspect walked up to the agent, who was doing surveillance in an undercover car. The suspect, “Appeared to alter the clothing around his waist where he was carrying a firearm,” the prosecutor’s office said in a news release on Friday.

The DEA agent shot Johnson once. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Johnson was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and menacing. The case was dropped in October.