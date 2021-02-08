‘No ice is 100% safe’: Northeast Ohio fire department rescues man from water, victim treated for hypothermia

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WJW) — A local fire department rescued a man from Turkeyfoot Lake on Sunday.

According to a press release, the New Franklin Fire Department was called out at around 5:10 p.m. for the report of a man in the lake between Whyem Drive and Latham Lane.

The caller reported he could see the person’s head just above the water.

Rescue personnel reached the man and kept him from slipping under the water. He was then removed from the lake.

The fire department said the man was suffering from hypothermia; he was treated, and then taken to a hospital.

“No ice is 100% safe,” the New Franklin Fire Department warned in its press release.

“The department recommends that if you do go out on the ice for whatever reason, you should not go alone. If you break through, hypothermia causes a loss of motor skills within a matter of minutes. Everyone should wear a personal flotation device!” -New Franklin Fire Dept.