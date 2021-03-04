‘No funny money and no playing’: FBI looking for Shaker Heights bank robber

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of the FBI is looking for a man who robbed the PNC Bank Wednesday afternoon in the 20700 block of Chagrin Blvd. in Shaker Heights.

It happened around 3:15 p.m.

The suspect leapt over the teller counter, according to a press release, and said, “Give me the money, put the money in the bag, no funny money and no playing.”

He threw a Save a Lot grocery bag with blue and red writing at the teller.

The teller put money in the bag and handed it back.

He told another teller to empty their drawer.

The suspect physically took the money out of the teller’s drawer, according to the FBI.

He then told the first teller to get the cash from a third teller.

He left through the back doors.

The suspect is 5’6” and 200 to 250 lbs. and in his late 40s or early 50s.

If you have information, call the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or the Shaker Heights police at 216-491-1220. Tips can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information leading to the identity and prosecution of the individual responsible.