ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW)– A woman called police when she arrived at her Rocky River home to find the two front windows were broken.

It happened on Fairhill Drive on June 20. According to the police report, nothing appeared to be missing, but the resident waited outside for officers to arrive.

Police determined a goose was responsible. It broke one window flying into the house, then broke a second when it flew back out. Feathers were found on the carpet.

(Photo courtesy: Rocky River police)

(Photo courtesy: Rocky River police)

(Photo courtesy: Rocky River police)

(Photo courtesy: Rocky River police)

The police report stated, “No foul play.”