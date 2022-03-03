No death penalty sought in Cleveland officer’s murder

Tamara McLoyd looks at FOX 8 journalists during a pretrial hearing on an aggravated murder charge for the death of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek (FOX 8 photo)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said it will not seek the death penalty in the murder of Cleveland Officer Shane Bartek.

The capital review committee reviewed the case and consulted with Bartek’s family before deciding against seeking capital charges against 18-year-old Tamara McLoyd.

She faces 10 charges, including aggravated murder in the 25-year-old’s death.

Bartek was off duty when he was killed in a carjacking on Rocky River Drive on Dec. 31. Police said McLoyd ambushed him and the two struggled for her gun before he was shot.

McLoyd took off in his car, which was found hours later during a pursuit, police said. The driver was charged with receiving stolen property. McLoyd was arrested a short time later.

Shane Bartek

Bartek had worked in the Fifth District since 2019.