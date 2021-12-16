No credible threat to Willowick Middle School, police say

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) – The Willowick Police Department says there is no credible threat to Willowick Middle School after a student reported overhearing a conversation about a weapon between two students.

The Willoughby-Eastlake School District notified parents late Wednesday night about the incident.

In a letter, the district reported that the police were contacted and a search was conducted at the school.

The police department is planning to have officers at the school Thursday.

The district asks parents to talk to their kids about alerting school leaders, police and guardians of concerns so they can be investigated.