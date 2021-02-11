No chocolate-covered strawberries at Malley’s this Valentine’s Day

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Malley’s Chocolates will not have chocolate-covered strawberries available for Valentine’s Day this year.

The Northeast Ohio chocolate chain said strawberries did not pass its quality standards because of the recent wet growing seasons in California and Florida.

“Though disappointing, we hope you will enjoy our fresh fruit offering of red seedless grapes covered in milk chocolate, which we have made in abundance to meet demand,” Malley’s said on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The chocolate-covered grapes will be in Malley’s stores starting at noon on Thursday.