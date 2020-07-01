No charges for Ohio YouTuber, husband who gave up adopted son who had ‘severe aggression’ toward other kids

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio authorities will not file charges against YouTuber Myka Stauffer and her husband, James, after they gave their adopted son, Huxley, who has autism, to a “new mommy.”

Earlier this month, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an investigation, saying: “Our primary concern is for the well-being of this child, as well as the other children in the household. Our investigation is ongoing, and will include contact with all children to ensure their safety.”

Buzzfeed reports that the sheriff’s office said Monday it closed its case against the couple.

Buzzfeed reports that in a redacted report as part of the investigation that authorities met with Huxley and his new parents on June 9.

The little boy “seemed very active and showed no signs of any abuse,” according to one deputy. Deputy Susanna Leonard reported the little boy was able to say the words “momma,” “go” and “open.” His “prospective adoptive mother” communicated with him through sign language, the report states.

Leonard also determined that the adoption process involving Huxley was being conducted legally, Buzzfeed reports.

Buzzfeed also reports that authorities met with the Stauffers and their children on June 4. The couple said they couldn’t take care of Huxley anymore because of “severe aggression” toward other children.

They said it was an “intolerable situation to continue” and that Huxley’s behavior would deteriorate as he got older.

Myka Stauffer last week spoke out about the situation in a statement on Instagram. She apologized for “the uproar and take full responsibility for all the hurt that I have caused.”

She apologized for “being so naive when I started the adoption process, I was not selective or fully equipped or prepared…I wanted to help so bad I was willing to bring home any child that needed me.”

When initially announcing the decision to place Huxley in a new home, the couple said Huxley had “a lot more special needs that we weren’t aware of and that we were not told.”

“There’s not an ounce of our body that doesn’t love Huxley with all of our being,” Myka said in the video. “There wasn’t a minute that I didn’t try our hardest…after multiple assessments, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit and that his medical needs, he needed more.”

