No changes to Cleveland rallies for Bernie and Biden, despite coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – For the candidates and their supporters, coronavirus precautions don’t appear to apply.

Some mass gatherings have been delayed or canceled due to the virus, but not campaign rallies.

Former Vice President Joe Biden told NBC News he would look “to the CDC for advice” on how his campaign will handle its activities.

Sen. Bernie Sanders indicated in an interview Sunday with CNN he has no plans to scale back his campaigning.

Sanders is holding a rally at 7:30 p.m. at the Huntington Convention Center Tuesday.

Biden’s campaign event is at 9 p.m. at the Cuyahoga Community College Recreation Center.

Many have made note that all three candidates in the race for the White House are in the age group most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The CDC last week urged older Americans to “stay home as much as possible” due to the virus.

Joe Biden is 77. Bernie Sanders is 78. President Donald Trump is 73.