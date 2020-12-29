No bull: Large bovine still on the loose in Lorain County village

ROCHESTER, Ohio (WJW) – The mayor of Rochester, a small village in Lorain County, said normally her days are peaceful.

Lately, however, she said she has been dealing with something unusual.

“A lot of bull,” laughed Mayor Cindy Kurpely. “I think it weighs roughly 250 pounds and it’s been on the loose since late summer or early fall.”

She said the owner of the bull is elderly and planned to use the bovine as part of a petting zoo.

“The bull escaped while it was being transported not from his home,” Kurpely told FOX 8. She said there have been attempts to capture the bull but so far none have worked.

The bull has been spotted frequently. Village officials started a Facebook page about the bull called Rochester Feral Bovine.

“There are 194 members, can you believe it,” Kurpely said. “I am concerned though that the bull could get injured or injure someone. I got a call on Christmas Day that the bull was out on 511, a busy road.”

Kurpely said she used her best negotiating skills to get the bull off the busy roadway.

“This isn’t something a mayor would normally be asked to handle so you take the bull by the horns so to speak, “ the mayor said. “I chased the bull down off the highway and got it back out to a rural area .”

She added she and others are putting a plan in place to safely capture the bull and get him returned to his owner.

“It’s a roughly 250-pound wild bull and if we are going to have any hope at all of capturing this animal, then we have to have people stay out of the area ,” the mayor said. “People chasing it will not be good for the bull. We need to do this as safely as possible for all involved.”

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: