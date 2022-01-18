(WJW) — Whether it’s served cold or fried between two slices of bread, one all-American favorite enjoyed at home, school, work or even restaurants is on the chopping block at Sugardale.

The over 100-year-old Massillon company said in a statement to FOX 8 that they continually monitor consumer eating trends that are always evolving, which brought them to the decision to nix the nostalgic, sliced sausage called Cleveland Bologna.

“The decision to exit the bologna category, made in late 2021, was a difficult one that reflects the need for us to focus on the items that appeal to the greatest number of consumers. We are proud of our heritage in bologna and appreciate the loyalty our customers showed over many years.”

The company said the decision was not related to the pandemic.

For now, they’ll keep other favorites in production like bacon, ham, dry sausage, sliced meats and hot dogs.