(WJW) – The Powerball jackpot continues to climb the record chart and now sits at an estimated $725 million.

The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $366.2 million.

That’s the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Monday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn.

There were still some lucky winners though. Powerball officials say the top-winning tickets on Monday were sold in California and Iowa. The lucky players matched all five white balls, but not the elusive red Powerball. The ticket in California won a $1 million prize. The ticket in Iowa won $2 million, said Powerball officials. There were also 28 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 12 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on April 19. That winning ticket was sold in Ohio with a grand prize worth $252.6 million. Since then, there have been 35 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Feeling lucky?

The next drawing is Wednesday, July 12. The odds of winning the jackpot… 1 in 292.2 million.