No. 5 Ohio State takes on Nebraska in first game of the season

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields rolls out to pass against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW/AP) — Finally! The Ohio State Buckeyes begin the 2020 football season at home against Nebraska at noon. You can watch the game right here on FOX 8.

The Buckeyes are expected to be national championship contenders and initially had their season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, last month officials cleared the way for the Big Ten to play again.

The Bucks are led by quarterback Justin Fields, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season after leading his team to a 13-1 finish and a national semifinal appearance.

He’ll face a Nebraska defense with a veteran secondary that will need good pressure from a young defensive line.

Ohio State has outscored Nebraska by an average of 53-19 over the last three meetings.

