Going dancing: No. 15 seed Cleveland State taking on No. 2 seed Houston in NCAA tournament

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With the announcement of the NCAA tournament bracket placements Sunday, Cleveland State University‘s men’s basketball team received a 15 seed.

Since winning the Horizon League title Tuesday, the Vikings had been sitting around and waiting to see who they’d play. Now they know they’ll face the No. 2 seed Houston, who come in with a 24-3 record.

Dennis Gates’ CSU team will have their hands full with the Cougars come their matchup on Friday.

With Tuesday’s victory, CSU became the first No. 1 overall seed to win a Horizon League men’s basketball title since the league switched to a neutral-site championship format in 2016.

This will be the Vikings’ third trip to the Big Dance and the first one since 2009. The team has won at least one game in every NCAA tournament they have ever played.

Two other Ohio teams also made the tournament: Ohio State University and Ohio University. OSU takes on No. 15 seed Oral on Friday and OU takes on No. 4 seed Virginia Saturday.