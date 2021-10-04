NKOTB’s Mixtape Tour 2022 coming to Cleveland; Tickets on sale later this week

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MAY 09: Danny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Jonathan Knight of the musical group New Kids On The Block perform at Bridgestone Arena on May 09, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ready to party like nobody else can? “You Got It!” New Kids on the Block’s Mixtape Tour 2022 is coming to Cleveland.

Well you’ll have to wait until “Summertime” but “Please Don’t Go Girl,” because tickets go on sale this Friday, October 8; pre-sale tickets on Thursday, October 7 at 10 a.m.

(Courtesy of Live Nation)

Joining the party is Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

NKOTB have sold more than 80 million albums worldwide — including back-to-back international #1 songs.

Helping put their genre on the music map, Salt-N-Pepa became the First Ladies of Hip-Hop with songs like “Push It” and “Whatta Man.”

Rick Astley, having already sold more than 40 million albums including songs “Never Gonna Give You Up” and “Together Forever,” has returned to music in 2016 with platinum album “50” and in 2018 he followed it up with another top ten album, “Beautiful Life.”

One of the top 5 highest selling American female music groups in history, En Vogue has sold over 20 million albums and now has over 30 million streams and over 26 million YouTube views with their songs including “Free Your Mind,” “Don’t Let Go” and “Whatta Man” feat. Salt N Pepa.

They’ll perform at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday June 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

For “Step by Step” instructions to get your ticket, click here.