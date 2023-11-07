***Related video above: Coverage before the release of ‘Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’***

(WJW) – After the success of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Nintendo has plans to bring another iconic video game franchise to the big screen.

The video game company just announced it is developing a live-action “The Legend of Zelda” film.

There are very few details on the film yet, but company officials say it will be produced by Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad, chairman of Arad Productions Inc., who has produced dozens of Marvel films.

Recently, Arad is credited on films like “Venom,” “Spiderman: No Way Home” and “Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse.”

The film will be directed by Wes Ball, who is best known for directing the “Maze Runner” films.

Gamers were introduced to Link and the world of Hyrule in the first “The Legend of Zelda” game back in 1986. Since then, the franchise has become a staple for Nintendo game consoles over the years.

Earlier this year, the company released “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” the highly anticipated sequel to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” on the Nintendo Switch.

The film announcement comes after “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” dominated the box office this past April, becoming the highest grossing video game movie ever.

“By getting deeply involved in the movie production with the aim to put smiles on everyone’s faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible,” the company said in a media release.