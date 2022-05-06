CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been nine years since three Cleveland women were freed from a decade of captivity at a house on Seymour Avenue.

Michelle Knight, who changed her name to Lily Rose Lee, Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus were kidnapped one by one and kept just miles from where they were last seen. They survived a living nightmare.

Here are the major events in the case:

Aug. 22, 2002: Michelle Knight, then 21, was last seen.

April 21, 2003: Amanda Berry was last seen after finishing her shift at Burger King. It’s the night before her 17th birthday.

April 2, 2004: 14-year-old Gina DeJesus is last seen at a payphone on her way home from school.

April 2004: “America’s Most Wanted” features the disappearances of Berry and DeJesus.

May 6, 2013: Berry screams for help through a crank in the front door at 2207 Seymour Ave. Neighbor Charles Ramsey helps her pry open the door and they call 911. She tells dispatch, “I’ve been kidnapped and I’ve been missing 10 years. And I’m here. I’m free now.” She’s 27 years old. Inside the house, police find DeJesus, Knight and Berry’s 6-year-old daughter. They arrested 52-year-old Ariel Castro.

Aug. 1, 2013: Castro is sentenced to life in prison, plus 1,000 years.

Aug. 7, 2013: The house on Seymour Avenue is demolished.

Sept. 3, 2013: Castro is found dead in his cell at the Lorain Correctional Institution to the Correction Reception Center in Orient, Ohio. He hanged himself.

In the years since their escape, these brave women have done their best to move on with their lives and achieve some sense of normalcy, from TV appearances to book deals, to reconnecting with loved ones and building new relationships.