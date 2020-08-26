Nine-year-old helps rescue two teens, another child from apartment fire in Kent

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — A nine-year-old helped rescue two teenagers and another child from an apartment fire in Kent on Wednesday.

According to the fire department, the call came in around 11:57 a.m. for an apartment fire in the 500 block of South Water Street.

The fire chief said the nine-year-old woke up to find smoke in the kitchen. That person then ran to wake up the rest of the family. Everyone was able to escape and make it downstairs to safety.

Their mother, who is the manager of the complex, was on the ground floor at the time.

The fire department says the fire started in the kitchen. The exact cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Stow, Ravenna, Streetsboro and Brimfield Township Fire Departments assisted on scene.

