Nina Turner announces another run for Congress

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner announced Wednesday she is running for Congress.

She’ll be campaigning for Greater Cleveland’s U.S. Congressional district in the 2022 midterm elections, although the congressional map finalizing the seat is not official.

Courtesy: Nina Turner for Congress

“I’m running for Congress because greater Cleveland deserves a voice for change in Washington – a leader who is on the side of the people, not out for the powerful or out for themselves,” Turner said in a press release.

It sets up a potential rematch of November’s special election won by Shontel Brown.

Turner and Brown competed to replace former Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH), who now serves as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaigned on Turner’s behalf leading up to the primary.

“When we look over the course of last year, families are still struggling —with higher gas and food prices, stagnant wages and shrinking benefits, while corporations make record profits. We can get an agenda through Congress that puts working families first but it is being blocked by a handful of holdouts. Obstruction of the Democratic agenda is hurting greater Cleveland and as the next Congresswoman, I am going to fight back,” Turner said in a press release.

Watch her campaign announcement video here.