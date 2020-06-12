Nike, Postmates, Twitter among companies designating Juneteenth as a paid company holiday

(WJW) – Nike has added June 19, known as Juneteenth, to its list of paid company holidays.

Postmates, Twitter, Square, and Vox Media made similar announcements this week.

Juneteenth is also called Freedom Day or Emancipation Day.

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery, honoring the day in 1865 when Union soldiers announced the news of the Emancipation Proclamation to black slaves in Galveston, Texas.

That was two years after the proclamation was issued.

Nike CEO John Donahoe made the announcement in a letter to employees Thursday.