Nike donates 30,000 pairs of shoes to healthcare workers

by: Talia Naquin

(WJW) – Nike designed a shoe meant for “everyday healthcare heroes” and the company is making sure 30,000 of those heroes get a pair.

Nike’s Air Zoom Pulse was designed specifically for medical workers who spend hours on their feet and walk several miles a day on the job.

Nike tested them on medical workers at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

They also kept things in mind like easy cleaning and traction.

Nike announced Monday it was donating 30,000 pairs of the shoes to workers at the Veterans Health Administration and at health systems in New York, Memphis, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Nike is also donating compression socks, Dri-Fit apparel, and other sportswear.

