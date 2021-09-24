Nighttown to reopen in 2022

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A popular restaurant and jazz club is coming back in Cleveland Heights.

Nighttown closed in November of 2020 due to the pandemic.

It had been under the ownership of Brendan Ring since 2001.

Red the Steakhouse announced Thursday that it had signed a lease to reopen the establishment.

They say extensive design and planning are underway.

The restaurant is expected to reopen in 2022.

When he announced the sale of the business, Ring said he hoped the new owners would continue the rich tradition of live music.