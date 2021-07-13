‘Night Court’ actor Charlie Robinson passes away

LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 10: “Fragments” – After a 50-year-old tape recording left by a murder victim is found, the NCIS team tries to exonerate Ray Jennings (Charlie Robinson), the Marine serving a life sentence for the crime, on NCIS, Tuesday, Oct. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Charlie Robinson (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

(WJW) — Former “Night Court” actor, Charlie Robinson, 75, has passed away.

People reports Robinson died Sunday from cardiac arrest after battling metastatic adenocarcinoma and septic shock.

People reports Robinson starred for eight seasons as Mac, who was a Vietnam War veteran and the court clerk, in “Night Court.

He also appeared in numerous shows like “Buffalo Bill,” “Home Improvement,” “Hart of Dixie,” “Mom,” and “Love in the Time of Corona.” He appeared in movies including “The Black Gestapo,” “Beowulf” and “Antwone Fisher.”

Actors and actresses took to social media with their memories of the actor. Actress Jackee Harry wrote on Twitter: Rest in power to the lovely Charlie Robinson. Always a gentleman.”

Actress Marsha Warfield wrote on Twitter: “Charlie Robinson was one of the great ones. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, fans and all whose lives he touched.”

