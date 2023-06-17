CLEVELAND (WJW) — New research shows webcams at the bedside of neonatal intensive care unit patients can be beneficial for the mental health of parents.

A Cleveland Clinic Children’s study found parents who identified as being under mental distress were less likely to visit the NICU in person during their child’s admission, which often lasts three months or more. However, when given access to a webcam mounted at their newborn’s bedside, they logged in to see their baby.

“Moms with postpartum depression were not able to come to the NICU that often, but they logged in as frequently,” said Cleveland Clinic Children’s neonatologist Dr. Anirudha Das.

Das said parents in the NICU are uniquely stressed and often unable to visit as frequently as they would like due to weather, driving distance, childcare for older children or socioeconomic issues.

“It’s very difficult to come every day for a long period of time. Of course you want to bond with your baby, connect with your baby. That is not possible for some parents more than others,” said Das. “In our study, we actually demonstrated that the webcams helped those parents more who are in the lower socioeconomic strata.”

The Manaligod family of Parma Heights endured a grueling 10-month NICU admission for their son Liam, who was born incredibly premature.

“22-weeker and 11 inches; 5.50 grams,” said his parents, displaying matching tattoos with Liam’s newborn hand and footprint.

Born with complex medical problems and barely able to breath on his own, Liam faced a grim prognosis. It was only made worse for his parents during the pandemic, when NICU visits were limited.

“Having the webcam … it helped me a lot,” said Liam’s mother, Jennelyn Manaligod. “I’m just alone at my apartment. So, you know, I’m up to the point that I think I have a depression already.”

The hospital reported in the second week of an infant’s stay, parents logged in on average 94% of the days they did not visit in person.

“We were like, ‘Oh, my God, thank God that we can still see our son, even though we are far away, you know, from him,'” said Francis Manaligod, Liam’s father.

Liam, 3, has lingering health challenges. His parents said they are grateful for his progress.