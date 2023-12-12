*Attached video: Celebrities from Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the world’s most popular hip-hop artists will be performing in Columbus in the spring.

Nicki Minaj announced she will perform at Schottenstein Center on April 12 as part of her “Pink Friday 2” tour. The Columbus concert will be the only one in Ohio but she will have other stops in the Midwest in Detroit (Apr. 20) and Chicago (Apr. 24).

The hip-hop star is the first woman to have 100 songs featured in the Billboard Hot 100 list, which includes three different No. 1 songs.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Tuesday at 9 a.m. before general ticket sales start on Friday at 9 a.m. For more information on tickets, click here.

This is Minaj’s first tour since 2019 when she co-headlined “The Nicki Wrld Tour” with rapper Juice Wrld in 2019.