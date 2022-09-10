CLEVELAND (WJW) – No matter what kind of season the Cleveland Browns are having, fans can always be grateful for Nick Chubb.

One of the best running backs in the NFL is in year 5 with Cleveland. The Browns claimed him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Chubb posted a video on Instagram Saturday that could even get someone who isn’t a sports fan hyped.

The video starts with the sounds of negative sports commentary on the Browns.

“The city is tired of being embarrassing. The city is tired of losing…and so am I,” Chubb says in the voiceover on the video.

The video is filled with a comic-style animation, flashes of the superhuman athlete training and shots of Cleveland and FirstEnergy Stadium, highlighted by the “Batman” sign over the city, replaced with “Chubb” in the spotlight.

“No one else is coming to save us, but everyone’s out to destroy us. But no more of that,” he says in the video.

“If you aren’t with us, you’re against us.”

Browns kick off Week 1 at Carolina Sunday at 1 p.m.