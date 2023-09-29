[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was set for surgery to his left knee on Friday, according to Sports Illustrated.

Team physician Dr. James Voos was expected to perform the surgery at University Hospitals, SI reported.

Chubb is believed to have torn a medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his left knee, though it was initially believed he also tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), which is a much more severe injury.

Chubb was carted off the field in the second quarter of the Browns’ 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The injury ended his season.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

“Very disappointed for Nick. Means a lot to this team. Means a lot to this organization. So he will be missed, but he will bounce back, of that I have no doubt,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The timeline for recovery is six to eight months, Sports Illustrated reported.