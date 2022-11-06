(WJW) — Nick Carter posted a heartfelt message on social media as he mourns the loss of his younger brother, Aaron, who died on Saturday at the age of 34.

The 42-year-old Backstreet Boys member admitted in a Facebook post that his relationship with his brother was “complicated,” his love for him remained the same.

“My heart has been broken today,” his post said. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

Nick blames mental illness and addiction for his brother’s tragic death.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss,” he said. “But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”

Nick Carter and Aaron Carter during 2006 MTV Movie Awards – Red Carpet at Sony Studios in Culver City, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) PASADENA, CA – JULY 11: Nick Carter and Aaron Carter arrive at the Style Network Party At The Summer TCA Tour on July 11, 2006 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Chad Buchanan/Getty Images)

In the post where he shared several childhood photos with his brother, he adds: “I love you Chizz, now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth…. God, Please take care of my baby brother.”