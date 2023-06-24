(WJW) – NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced this week that players will no longer be allowed to wear Pride jerseys during games, starting from next season.

Bettman said in an interview with Sportsnet he believes that the jerseys are taking away from the game.

“That’s just become more of a distraction from really the essence of what the purpose of these nights are,” Bettman said. “We’re keeping the focus on the game. And on these specialty nights, we’re going to be focused on the cause.”

This decision comes after a handful of players, including Eric and Marc Staal, objected to wearing Pride-themed attire in pregame warm-ups earlier this year, citing religious beliefs.

“We carry no judgement on how people choose to live their lives, and believe that all people should be welcome in all aspects of the game of hockey,” Eric and Marc Staal said in a statement. “Having said that, we feel that by us wearing a Pride jersey, it goes against our Christian beliefs.”

The ban on “cause-based” jerseys means that players will no longer be able to visibly support causes like cancer, members of the military and their families, Black, and Indigenous people.

Teams will still celebrate Pride and other theme nights, including military appreciation and Hockey Fights Cancer, even though players won’t skate around with them on during warmups.

The decision has been met with disappointment from LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations and former players such as Akim Aliu, who called it “shameful.”