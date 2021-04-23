NFL ups capacity for draft fan experience theme park

** Previously aired video shows what fans need to know going into the draft experience **

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The NFL announced Friday that more fans will be allowed to go to the free NFL Draft Experience, which is the NFL’s interactive football theme park.

Approximately 50,000 fans will be allowed inside the theme park over the course of each draft day, April 29 through May 1.

More tickets were made available as of Friday morning. NFL officials say the majority of the 50,000 are already reserved, but with increasing the capacity they were able to release a few more.

The NFL says tickets are free, but reservations must be made by securing a ticket in the NFL OnePass App.

Three- and four-hour sessions are available over the three-day period for two adults and up to five minors per transaction during the NFL Draft Experience hours of operation:

· Thursday, April 29: 12 PM – 10 PM (or end of Round 1)

· Friday, April 30: 12 PM – 10 PM (or end of Round 3)

· Saturday, May 1: 9 AM – 6 PM (or end of Round 7)

NFL officials say the mask requirement inside the draft experience will be heavily enforced and a limit of fans inside per session will help with social distancing.

A vaccinated fan zone of four to five thousand people will be set up outside the draft theater. Fans in that area will still be required to wear a mask.

Fans can also use the NFL OnePass app to play games, receive digital content and enter to win exclusive prizes.