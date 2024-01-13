*Fox 8’s Jenn Harcher has the wicked and windy forecast for NE Ohio in the above video*

ORCHARD PARK, New York (WJW) — Blizzard conditions, 1 to 3 feet of snow, and 65 mph winds are forecasted all weekend by the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

On Friday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency and activated the National Guard for potential rescues due to life-threatening weather conditions then Saturday afternoon she announced the Bills VS Steelers game has been moved from Sunday to Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

Late December of 2022 in the Buffalo area, 34 stranded motorists died trapped in their vehicles during a raging blizzard from freezing to death or severe hypothermia.

Even if Orchard Park, where the Bills stadium is located, managed to dodge the worst of the blizzard conditions Sunday, motorists from other areas would have be dealt with travel bans due to dangerous roads.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills posted to their website “Snow shovelers needed at Highmark Stadium for Wild Card Game vs. Steelers.”

The post also reads “Shovelers can shovel snow throughout the night on Saturday into Sunday morning if needed. The rate of pay is $20 per hour.”

The statement was posted before the game was moved to Monday. The Bills haven’t said if they’ll still need people to shovel snow for the Monday game.