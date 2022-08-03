**Related Video Above: Women’s group weighs in after Deshaun Watson decision.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) – National Football League officials have not yet decided if they will appeal a six-game suspension, a disciplinary officer imposed on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson and the NFL players union have stated they do not plan to appeal the suspension.

NFL officials have until Thursday to decide if they will appeal.

The hearing officer, retired Federal Judge Sue L. Robinson, ruled Monday that Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy, based on allegations of sexual misconduct.

If NFL officials do appeal, Commissioner Roger Goodell or person he designates, will hear that appeal. Whoever hears the appeal could decide to increase or decrease the discipline.

During, Watson’s three day disciplinary hearing, the NFL asked for an indefinite suspension of at least a year.

If the suspension is increased , the union and Watson could file a lawsuit.

Watson was sued by 24 women who claimed sexual misconduct during massages. 23 of the 24 women have settled.

The star quarterback has denied the allegations.