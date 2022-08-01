CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Football League is responding to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension.

Former Federal Judge Sue L. Robinson presided over Watson’s disciplinary hearing in June. Based on evidence she heard during the 3-day hearing, Robinson had to determine if Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy, and ultimately his punishment for doing so.

“We thank Judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent disciplinary officer, for her review of the voluminous record and attention during a three-day hearing that resulted in her finding multiple violations of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy by Deshaun Watson. We appreciate Judge Robinson’s diligence and professionalism throughout this process.



Pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NFL or the NFLPA on behalf of Watson may appeal the decision within three days. In light of her findings, the league is reviewing Judge Robinson’s imposition of a six-game suspension and will make a determination on next steps.”

– Brian McCarthy, NFL Vice President of Communications

Watson and the NFL Players Association released a joint statement Sunday night that read in part: “Regardless of [Robinson’s] decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same.”

Twenty-four women sued Watson claiming sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Watson settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits last month. He settled 3 of the remaining 4 Monday. Details of the settlements are confidential.

