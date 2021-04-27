NFL partners-up with Greater Cleveland Food Bank to pass out food, game time swag; donates $35,000

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The NFL partnered with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank Tuesday to pass out fresh produce, shelf-stable food and even some NFL swag.

Browns legends players Keith Baldwin, Travis Tucker, Felix Wright, and Javel White were also there as the NFL presented a check for $35,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Cleveland police and the Ohio National Guard helped with traffic control as well as the food bank. NFL and Browns volunteers also helped with client check-in and loading the cars, according to a release from the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

The food bank says this weekly food distribution drive-through took place on Tuesday this week instead of Thursday since its location in the City of Cleveland Municipal lot won’t be available when the NFL draft kicks off in Cleveland on Thursday.

Anyone in need of food assistance is encouraged to call the food bank help center at 216-738-2067 or click here.