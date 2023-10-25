*Above video is a recent story about how a Browns fan keeps track of QB’s who started for the team since 1999

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — It might not be a surprise to Cleveland Browns fans after watching these two players having outstanding performances in the team’s (39-38) win against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday.

Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Garrett had one of the best defensive games in Browns history Sunday when had two strip-sacks, one of which resulted in a Browns score, a blocked field goal, broke up a key pass, and had nine tackles.

Hopkins made all four field goal attempts, including three from 50-plus yards or more during the Browns victory in Indianapolis. He set an NFL record with at least one 50-plus yard field goal in five consecutive games and connected on a 58-yard field goal, which marked a career-high for him.

The Browns play the Seahawks Sunday at 4 p.m. in Seattle.