**For previous coverage on this story, watch above.

CLEVELAND – NFL officials will be meeting with Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson this week in Texas as the league continues an investigation to determine if the 26-year-old violated the league’s personal conduct policy, multiple sources confirm to the Fox 8 I-Team.

Attorney Rusty Hardin, who represents Watson, declined to say exactly when or where the meeting will take place.

“I am leaving it up to the NFL to discuss their schedule of interviews,” Hardin said. “But there is no question that they will be interviewing Deshaun at great length in the near future, and he has, is, and will be fully cooperating.”

An NFL spokesman said the league will “decline comment as the review is active and ongoing.”

If NFL investigators find he did violate the league’s personal conduct policy he could face a suspension.

Watson faces 22 lawsuits from women alleging sexual misconduct. The women are all represented by Attorney Tony Buzbee of Houston. Buzbee has told the I-Team he believes the NFL investigation is a “farce.”

Hardin, however, strongly disagrees and says the NFL investigators are doing a “full and complete” investigation.

Watson is not facing any criminal charges. Two grand juries in Texas chose not to indict him on any charges.