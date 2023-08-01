(WJW) – Coffee with Joe Thomas? Yes, please.

The soon-to-be NFL Hall of Famer spent Tuesday morning serving coffee to Greater Cleveland Food Bank volunteers and staff.

Alongside Thomas was MMA Champion Stipe Miocic, and the staff of All Cleveland Coffee.

All Cleveland Coffee is a local brand that’s all about giving back.

According to their website, “Every bag of coffee sold provides three meals to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, helping to fight hunger in our community.”

The company says its goal is to give 1 million meals. You can shop All Cleveland Coffee, here.

“By choosing All Cleveland Coffee you are not only enjoying a delicious cup of coffee, but also making a difference in the lives of those in need,” reads the All Cleveland Coffee website.

Joe Thomas is making several stops throughout Northeast Ohio ahead of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 5.

More details on Enshrinement Week and a list of events and ticket information can be found, here.