NFL great Michael Strahan headed to space

(AP/WJW) – “Good Morning America” co-host and NFL great Michael Strahan is going to space next month.

Strahan, who turned 50 on Sunday, will join Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard, on the Dec. 9 mission aboard the New Shepard, a spacecraft named after her father, the first American in space.

“I’m going to space!” he announced on GMA.

JUST IN: @michaelstrahan is going out of this world – literally! – and will be flying on @BlueOrigin’s #NewShepard rocket on December 9! https://t.co/zubchTcMg9 pic.twitter.com/mwVqRQ7HAB — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 23, 2021

The Blue Origin flight, the company headed by Jeff Bezos, will also carry four paying customers and will be the third by the New Shepard craft this year to shuttle humans to space.

Strahan Bezos asked him if we wanted to go and that he had no hesitations.

“Being at the first flight was mind-blowing,” he said.

The 10-minute flight, five minutes less than Alan Shepard’s 1961 Mercury flight, will launch from West Texas carrying six people, two more than the previous two flights this year with humans aboard.

Strahan said innovators and risk-takers were crucial to America ever taking the flight, citing the Wright brothers multiple attempts and failures before getting it right.