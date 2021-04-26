NFL Draft week: Cleveland ready for the big event

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – After a pandemic NFL Draft where we saw Roger Goodell’s basement, Cleveland is getting the first crack at hosting the NFL Draft live once again.

Although the 2021 NFL Draft officially begins Thursday, April 29, the City of Cleveland is using these final days to make sure it is ready for football fans across the country and for visitors who are arriving to get the party started early.

There are still tickets available for the NFL Draft Experience.

The NFL Draft Experience will stretch from FirstEnergy Stadium to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

According to This is Cleveland, part of the Draft Experience would let you onto the field at FirstEnergy to test your skills as a kicker and attempt a field goal.

There are some other on field activities as well.

There will be giant screens and food trucks on Mall C, Flats East Bank and Playhouse Square so fans can watch the event together.

Organizers expect 50,000 fans a day during the draft.

There’s still work going on in the final days.

Over the weekend, high school students helped clean up the harbor so when people see our city on the lake, it looks as beautiful as ever.

NFL.com reports NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is fully vaccinated and will be allowed to give players his famous hugs.

He will announce the picks and hug prospects also without a mask, they report.