NFL Draft countdown: Draft stage goes up in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – In three weeks and three days, college football’s elite, their families, fans, and the NFL’s top brass will descend on Cleveland for the 2021 NFL Draft.

A reminder that the nationally televised event is quickly approaching is some major waterfront transformation taking place.

The draft stage is going up right on Lake Erie.

2021 NFL Draft stage under construction on Lake Erie in Cleveland.

SkyFOX got a look at the work underway Monday.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled from April 29 – May 1.

Related Content Baseball is back in Cleveland: Indians play Royals in home opener

Fans can register for access here.

According to the NFL, the main stage will be the central hub for activities.

Also going up is a football theme park, the Draft Experience. It will include games, food, merchandise, and of course photo ops with the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Fans will need to register for a session time through the NFL OnePass app.

More from the NFL here.

“The plan is to have as much as possible live and in person,” Greater Cleveland Sports Commission President and CEO David Gilbert said previously in an interview with FOX 8.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all events.

Continuing coverage as more details are announced about the draft here