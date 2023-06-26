(WJW) – NFL broadcaster Charissa Thompson opened up about her recent burglary experience on her podcast “Calm Down” with Erin Andrews.

Thompson, who was not at home at the time, received an alert on her phone and watched as burglars broke into her home.

“I checked my cameras and sure enough, two guys running out my front door, bags in their hand,” she said on the podcast.

She said the incident left her feeling violated and robbed of her sense of security.

Thompson believes the burglars were professionals who knew exactly what they were doing and took only four minutes to carry out their plan.

This is not the first time Thompson has dealt with security issues.

“I already have an issue with security because I had a stalker at my old house. I’ve been hacked. And yeah, security is paramount for me. So I spend a ridiculous amount of money feeling safe. I have a German Shepherd, I have a husky,” Thompson said.

But she says they didn’t get away with everything.

“The good stuff I hide and wasn’t even around.”