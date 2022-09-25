(WJW) — Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation announced on Sunday their plans for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

International icon Rihanna will take center stage on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, according to a release from the NFL.

The superstar hinted at the big news with a subtle post on Instagram, seen here.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” said Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter.

The NFL says fans can expect to see exclusive details and sneak peeks leading up to the Halftime Show by following @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

