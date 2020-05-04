Next phase of ‘Responsible Restart Ohio’ plan begins today; here’s what will reopen

OHIO (WJW) — Another round of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s Responsible Restart Ohio plan begins Monday.

DeWine is urging as many people as possible to work from home, but many will return to work under new requirements and guidelines.

Businesses reopening today include:

— General office workplaces

— Manufacturing

— Distribution

— Construction

Businesses can reopen if they meet state requirements, including wearing masks, staying six feet away from one another, sanitizing their workplaces and doing daily symptom checks.

May 1, health care providers, dentists and veterinarians, were permitted to reopen.

On May 12, consumer and retail services can reopen.

Sector openings under the #ResponsibleRestartOhio plan:



✅ Last week: Healthcare providers



➡ Tomorrow: General office environments, manufacturing, distribution, construction



📅 Next week: Consumer, retail, services



WHAT’S NOT REOPENING:

K-12 schools and daycares

Restaurants and bars Carry-out and delivery services are permitted

Personal appearance/beauty services Includes hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, body piercing locations, tanning facilities, massage therapy locations, and similar businesses.

Older adult day care services and senior centers

Adult day support or vocational habilitation services in congregate settings

Rooming and boarding houses, and workers’ camps

Entertainment/recreation/gymnasium sites

Includes, but is not limited to: All places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, such as: Laser tag facilities, roller skating rinks, ice skating rinks, arcades, indoor miniature golf facilities, bowling alleys, indoor trampoline parks, indoor water parks, arcades, and adult and child skill or chance game facilities remain closed. Gambling industries. Auditoriums, stadiums, arenas. Movie theatres, performance theatres, and concert and music halls Public recreation centers and indoor sports facilities. Parades, fairs, festivals, and carnivals. Amusement parks, theme parks, outdoor water parks, children’s play centers, playgrounds, and funplexes. Aquariums, zoos, museums, historical sites, and similar institutions. Country clubs and social clubs. Spectator sports, recreational sports tournaments, and organized recreational sports leagues. Health clubs, fitness centers, workout facilities, gyms, and yoga studios. Swimming pools, whether public or private, except swimming pools for single households. Residential and day camps. Campgrounds, including recreational camps and recreational vehicle (RV) parks. Excludes people living in campground RVs with no other viable place of residence. Excludes people living in cabins, mobile homes, or other fixed structures that are meant for single families and where preexisting residential activity already has been established. (E.g., for people who have part-time preestablished residences at campgrounds for the summer months.)



The governor did not discuss a timeline for when the remaining businesses would reopen.

The measured approach is so DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health can closely monitor coronavirus cases and increases as people begin a new way of life.

The state’s Stay Safe Ohio order is in effect through May 29.

