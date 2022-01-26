Next Mega Millions jackpot will be 13th highest ever

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be the 13th highest in history.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot Friday is high enough to get anyone interested, even the people who don’t usually play.

The jackpot has hit $421 million and could grow even bigger before the drawing.

The cash option is $290.9 million.

The Ohio Lottery Commission reports it is the 13th highest jackpot for Mega Millions since the lottery started in 2002.

Tuesday night, the numbers drawn were 3-12-38-53-58 with a Mega Ball of 13.

Tickets are $2 apiece.

Players pick 6 numbers. The first five numbers have to be between 1 and 70.

The Mega Ball is a number between 1 and 25.

You win the jackpot by matching all 6 numbers in a drawing.

The next drawing is Friday, Jan. 28 at 11 p.m.

FOX8.com will post the numbers when they are drawn.