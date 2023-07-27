(NewsNation) — WhatsApp is now allowing users to record and send video messages, Meta announced.

The messages are similar to voice messages that are already allowed, with users being able to record up to one minute of video and send it to their contacts.

Users were already able to send video files to contacts, but the new feature allows people to record directly within the app, which facilitates encrypted communication.

WhatsApp, owned by Facebook parent company Meta, has introduced a number of new features in recent months, including those meant to protect against spam messages from unknown users.

Other new features include the ability to automatically silence calls from unknown users and edit messages within 15 minutes of sending. Meta has also announced it is considering introducing usernames for the service. Currently, accounts are identified by the user’s phone number.