(The Hill) – Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky wished the U.S. a happy Independence Day on Monday as the nation fights for its own independence against the ongoing Russian invasion.

“I appreciate the leadership assistance of the United States in Ukraine’s defending of common values — freedom, democracy and independence,” Zelensky tweeted, wishing Americans and President Biden a happy July 4th.

The U.S. has made supporting Ukraine a cornerstone of its foreign policy since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24. Washington has committed $6.9 billion in security assistance since Russia’s invasion began, uniting Western nations against the move and bringing tensions with Moscow to a boiling point not seen since the Cold War.

“Happy 4th or July to all our American friends and thanks for standing with us in the darkest hour. Together, we will prevail,” the Ukraine government’s official Twitter account said.

The Ukrainian military orchestra on Monday released a video of the group performing the U.S. national anthem, sung in English, in honor of the holiday.

“Dear American friends, we appreciate all the support we receive from the United States, and today we sincerely wish you happy Independence Day,” an unnamed uniformed military official said in the video following the group’s performance.

The gesture was one of many from the Ukrainian military.

“On behalf of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and on my own behalf, I convey my heartfelt wishes to the American people on the anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence,” Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, wrote in a Facebook post.

“I wish you every success in your future endeavors, prosperity, much happiness and robust health,” he continued.

The general staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also marked July 4 in a post.

“Happy 4th or July to all our American friends and thanks for standing with us in the darkest hour,” the Ukrainian government’s official account tweeted on Monday. “Together, we will prevail.”