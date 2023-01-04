JACKSON, N.J. (WPIX) – A Tennessee family had an eventful New Year’s Eve with an 11-hour drive to New Jersey, where they were finally reunited with their dog, Daisy.

Daisy, a bloodhound, was ecstatic to see her family for the first time in two years, according to the Ocean County Health Department.

The dog was among more than 180 animals found at a New Jersey home last month after Brick Township Police received a complaint that the residents were running a puppy mill. Responding officers were forced to call in a hazmat team because of the unsanitary conditions.

“The home was full of animal waste and the animals were living in horrible and inhumane conditions,” police said in a statement. “At least two animals removed were deceased – both were dogs. “

Daisy was microchipped, and the Price family kept her chip on and updated, helping OCHD and the Brick Police department find Daisy’s family in Tennessee.

OCHD said that the Price family was shocked that Daisy was found all the way in New Jersey. It isn’t clear when or how Daisy became separated from her family, or how she ended up in New Jersey.

Daisy isn’t the first dog found at the New Jersey puppy mill to be reunited with her family, according to OCHD. A collie named Rocky was reunited with his owners after more than seven months apart in mid-December.