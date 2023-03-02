MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Baskin-Robbins is giving chicken and waffle lovers a new way to enjoy the famous brunch duo.

The ice cream brand on Wednesday launched Chick’n & Waffles, its new Flavor of the Month.

The interesting frozen treat features buttermilk waffle-flavored ice cream with “crispy chick’n and waffle flavored bites” topped with a bourbon maple syrup flavored swirl.

The company said the new flavor was made to mimic the taste of fried chicken, saying it contains “0% real chicken and is 100% delicious.” On its website, the company says the ice cream is “so Cluck’n Good.”

“At Baskin-Robbins, we pride ourselves on bringing innovative flavors to the market, which is why when we saw the growing popularity of Chicken & Waffles on menus, we knew we had to create a bold flavor that would change the way our guests enjoy Chick’n & Waffles,” said Hannah Suits, Director of Brand Marketing for Baskin-Robbins.

A slice of Get Egg-cited Cake, a new cake inspired by Easter egg colors and patterns, will also be available at Baskin-Robbins locations from March 6 through April 9.