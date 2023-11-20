(The Hill) — The richest 1 percent of the world’s population generates as much carbon emissions as the world’s poorest two-thirds, new research shows.

“The richest 1 percent of the world’s population produced as much carbon pollution in 2019 than the five billion people who made up the poorest two-thirds of humanity,” the new report by Oxfam said.

In 2019, the carbon emissions of the richest 1 percent made up 16 percent of the world’s total CO2 emissions, they found. The report found that the emissions from the 1 percent will cause an estimated 1.3 million heat-related deaths between 2020 and 2030.

“The super-rich are plundering and polluting the planet to the point of destruction, leaving humanity choking on extreme heat, floods and drought,” Oxfam International interim Executive Director Amitabh Behar said in a statement.

The report said that climate breakdown and inequality are locked in a vicious cycle, ultimately placing an undue burden on people in poverty.

“Climate change is already worsening inequality both between and within countries,” the Oxfam report said.

In its report, Oxfam called on governments to prioritize the wellbeing of humans “over endless profit,” work to reduce inequality as part of efforts to protect people from the climate effects, and “get off fossil fuels quickly and fairly.”

The report was released ahead of the United Nations climate summit in Dubai, which has already stirred controversy.

According to the Associated Press, a senior United Arab Emirates official said they want the climate summit to deliver “game-changing results” for efforts to curb climate change. But environmental activists have criticized the summit because the UAE, a major oil producer, is seen as defending Big Oil’s role in the event.

The climate conference will be from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 in Dubai.